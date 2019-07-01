American States Water Company (AWR) EPS Estimated At $0.52; 8 Analysts Are Bullish Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Last Week

Analysts expect American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. AWR’s profit would be $19.13M giving it 35.57 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, American States Water Company’s analysts see 48.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 144,844 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 31.33% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR)

Among 12 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glencore PLC had 40 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by HSBC. The firm earned “Sector Performer” rating on Friday, June 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of GLEN in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GLEN in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and GBX 420 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy”. See Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) latest ratings:

More notable recent Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Australian junior Aurelia goes after Glencore copper mine – MINING.com” on April 26, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Black Iron’s shares skyrocket after inking MOU with Glencore on Ukraine iron ore project – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019, Mining.com published: “Glencore to double size of $1B share buyback program – MINING.com” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Management shake-up at Glencore costs copper chief Mistakidis his job – MINING.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Australian junior Aurelia forgoes Glencore copper mine buy – MINING.com” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.59% or GBX 4.35 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 277.7. About 37.07M shares traded. Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of 37.99 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American States Water (AWR) Announces CPUC Decision Approving New Water Rates at GSWC – StreetInsider.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Sell” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $94,879 activity. ROSS LLOYD E sold $32,440 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) on Monday, January 7. $20,289 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) was sold by SWITZER BRYAN K. 600 shares were sold by TANG EVA G, worth $42,150 on Tuesday, February 12.