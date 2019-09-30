American States Water Company (AWR) Analysts See $0.71 EPS; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shorts Increased By 7.23%

Analysts expect American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report $0.71 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.52% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. AWR’s profit would be $26.15M giving it 31.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, American States Water Company’s analysts see 10.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.87. About 171,263 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had an increase of 7.23% in short interest. MRO’s SI was 18.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.23% from 17.34 million shares previously. With 11.07M avg volume, 2 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s short sellers to cover MRO’s short positions. The SI to Marathon Oil Corporation’s float is 2.28%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 8.18M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 43.61 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 25.68 million shares or 0.11% less from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer owns 62,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co holds 29,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.01% or 12,203 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 84,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,413 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 57,077 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 4,953 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 119,937 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 12,526 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 173,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd has 5,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 22,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 398,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.07% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 21,725 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Zacks Investment Management reported 0.02% stake. British Columbia Mgmt Corp holds 0.07% or 632,409 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has 60,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 122,107 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 13.17M shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 11,578 shares. Salient Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 20,918 shares. New York-based Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1300 lowest target. $18.17’s average target is 48.08% above currents $12.27 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $17 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Friday, September 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $9.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.