American States Water Company (AWR) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 91.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 21,451 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 2,099 shares with $406,000 value, down from 23,550 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 1.34M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Analysts expect American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. AWR’s profit would be $19.20 million giving it 36.15 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, American States Water Company’s analysts see 48.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 117,361 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 31.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 42.27 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 153,686 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.35% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 47,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Fil Limited invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Invest L P stated it has 0.03% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca reported 0.04% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 55,131 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,255 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,856 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 90,860 shares stake. 5,735 are owned by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,088 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $62,439 activity. 600 American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) shares with value of $42,150 were sold by TANG EVA G. 300 American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) shares with value of $20,289 were sold by SWITZER BRYAN K.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Shell Midstream Partners LP stake by 1.28M shares to 1.36 million valued at $27.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 22,165 shares and now owns 6.18 million shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Inc invested 2.61% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 39,858 shares. Aspen Inv Inc reported 3,785 shares. 2,510 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com. Karpas Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.38% or 4,638 shares. Tobam reported 2.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hyman Charles D holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,103 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communication holds 0.03% or 327 shares. Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2.31M are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 25,753 shares. Investment Service Wi holds 3.09% or 14,612 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).