American States Water Co (AWR) to pay $0.31 on Sep 3, 2019; Shorts at STELLA JONES ORDINARY SHARES (STLJF) Lowered By 16.87%

STELLA JONES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had a decrease of 16.87% in short interest. STLJF’s SI was 661,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.87% from 795,600 shares previously. With 14,100 avg volume, 47 days are for STELLA JONES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STLJF)’s short sellers to cover STLJF’s short positions. It closed at $28.66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:AWR) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. American States Water Co’s current price of $84.13 translates into 0.36% yield. American States Water Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 207,161 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 7,000 are held by King Wealth. Colony Gp Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,388 shares. Symons Capital Incorporated invested in 6,450 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 8,380 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 161,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,886 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Citigroup accumulated 24,369 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.03% or 9,256 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,430 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 300 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources owns 5,874 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR).

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American States Water Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American States Water Co (AWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. American States Water Company has $62 highest and $52 lowest target. $57’s average target is -32.25% below currents $84.13 stock price. American States Water Company had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 40.82 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.00 billion. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential lumber to retailers and wholesalers for use in decks, fences, patios, and other outdoor applications; and industrial products, including bridge timbers and docks, foundation and marine pilings, highway guardrail posts, panelized railway crossings, and construction timbers.

More recent Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stella-Jones Continues Breaking Records – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Stella Jones: Growth Outweighs Dividend For This Undercovered Wood Products Play – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kone Oyj ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.