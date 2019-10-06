American States Water Co (AWR) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Lowered Its Position; A T & T (New) (T) Market Value Rose While Gabelli Securities Has Lowered by $1.29 Million Its Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in American States Water Co (AWR) by 47.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 59,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The hedge fund held 67,484 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 127,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in American States Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 215,451 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 39,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 11,632 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, down from 50,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AWR’s profit will be $25.93 million for 31.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.94% EPS growth.

