American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.50 N/A 0.22 61.38 Zuora Inc. 18 6.62 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Software Inc. and Zuora Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. American Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Software Inc. and Zuora Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc. has a -3.85% downside potential and a consensus target price of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Zuora Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year American Software Inc. has 27.46% stronger performance while Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.