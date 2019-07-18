American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.83 N/A 0.19 66.79 Twilio Inc. 125 24.45 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Twilio Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

American Software Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a -2.11% downside potential. Competitively Twilio Inc. has an average price target of $152.89, with potential upside of 4.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Twilio Inc. appears more favorable than American Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 66.2%. American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year American Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats American Software Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.