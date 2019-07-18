American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Software Inc.
|12
|3.83
|N/A
|0.19
|66.79
|Twilio Inc.
|125
|24.45
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Software Inc.
|0.00%
|5.4%
|3.9%
|Twilio Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.6%
|-7.5%
Liquidity
American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Twilio Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Software Inc.
Analyst Ratings
American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Software Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Twilio Inc.
|0
|1
|8
|2.89
American Software Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a -2.11% downside potential. Competitively Twilio Inc. has an average price target of $152.89, with potential upside of 4.70%. The results provided earlier shows that Twilio Inc. appears more favorable than American Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
American Software Inc. and Twilio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 66.2%. American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Twilio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Software Inc.
|-4.16%
|0.86%
|14.68%
|7.69%
|-1.75%
|23.35%
|Twilio Inc.
|2.88%
|6.49%
|26.74%
|46.86%
|157.9%
|51.68%
For the past year American Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twilio Inc.
Summary
Twilio Inc. beats American Software Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
