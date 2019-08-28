American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Both American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Software Inc.
|13
|3.99
|N/A
|0.22
|61.38
|Progress Software Corporation
|41
|4.21
|N/A
|1.16
|37.45
Demonstrates American Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Progress Software Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. American Software Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Software Inc.
|0.00%
|5.9%
|4.3%
|Progress Software Corporation
|0.00%
|16.9%
|7.8%
Volatility & Risk
American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Progress Software Corporation has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Software Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -6.07%. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 30.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Progress Software Corporation seems more appealing than American Software Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Software Inc.
|-0.45%
|-0.3%
|2.07%
|19.57%
|-9.2%
|27.46%
|Progress Software Corporation
|1.6%
|5.02%
|-3.82%
|22.57%
|17.89%
|21.98%
For the past year American Software Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation
Summary
Progress Software Corporation beats American Software Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.
Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
