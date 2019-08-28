American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Both American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.99 N/A 0.22 61.38 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.21 N/A 1.16 37.45

Demonstrates American Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Progress Software Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. American Software Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Progress Software Corporation has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -6.07%. Meanwhile, Progress Software Corporation’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 30.60%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Progress Software Corporation seems more appealing than American Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year American Software Inc. has stronger performance than Progress Software Corporation

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats American Software Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.