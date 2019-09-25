American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.40 N/A 0.22 61.38 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Software Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Software Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Ratings

American Software Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is American Software Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year American Software Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.