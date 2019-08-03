American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.93 N/A 0.22 61.38 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.38 52.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Software Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Software Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Software Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that American Software Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Software Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of American Software Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -4.48%. On the other hand, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.97% and its average price target is $17.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that American Software Inc. seems more appealing than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year American Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.