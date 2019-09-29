American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

Both American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 15 5.26 26.79M 0.22 61.38 Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22

Demonstrates American Software Inc. and Majesco earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Majesco appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American Software Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Software Inc. and Majesco’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 182,866,894.20% 5.9% 4.3% Majesco 86,857,825.57% 11.4% 6%

Volatility & Risk

American Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Majesco on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. Its rival Majesco’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. American Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Majesco.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Software Inc. and Majesco.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of American Software Inc. is $15, with potential downside of -0.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Majesco are owned by institutional investors. American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.6% of Majesco’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than Majesco.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Majesco.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.