American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

This is a contrast between American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.89 N/A 0.22 61.38 Lyft Inc. 61 6.78 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. American Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for American Software Inc. and Lyft Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

American Software Inc.’s downside potential is -3.63% at a $13 average price target. On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 27.64% and its average price target is $75.46. The data provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than American Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares. About 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.