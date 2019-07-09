American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.69 N/A 0.19 66.79 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 0.54 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

American Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.93% and an $13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.7% of American Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1%

For the past year American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.