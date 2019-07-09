American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Software Inc.
|12
|3.69
|N/A
|0.19
|66.79
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|8
|0.54
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us American Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Software Inc.
|0.00%
|5.4%
|3.9%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
American Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Software Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Software Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.93% and an $13 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
American Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.7% of American Software Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Software Inc.
|-4.16%
|0.86%
|14.68%
|7.69%
|-1.75%
|23.35%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|19.97%
|9.48%
|-28.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.1%
For the past year American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance while Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp.
