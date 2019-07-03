American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

As Application Software companies, American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.84 N/A 0.19 66.79 Intellicheck Inc. 3 19.09 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Software Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9%

Volatility and Risk

American Software Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Intellicheck Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Intellicheck Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Software Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential downside is -3.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. shares. 0.7% are American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.42% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.