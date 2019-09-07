American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.56 N/A 0.22 61.38 Appian Corporation 39 15.19 N/A -0.91 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. American Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Appian Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

$15 is American Software Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.81%. Appian Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $41 average target price and a -22.05% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, American Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Appian Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year American Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.