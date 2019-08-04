American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.93 N/A 0.22 61.38 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.27 N/A 0.39 127.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Software Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. American Software Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

American Software Inc.’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -4.48% for American Software Inc. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively the consensus target price of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is $68.67, which is potential 43.15% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats American Software Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.