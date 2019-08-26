American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Forms $13.99 Double Top; Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) formed double top with $14.55 target or 4.00% above today’s $13.99 share price. American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) has $438.67 million valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 4,380 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine

Ohio Valley Banc Corp (OVBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 19 funds opened new and increased positions, while 13 reduced and sold their stock positions in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The funds in our database now own: 891,636 shares, up from 863,476 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ohio Valley Banc Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OVBC Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “North Valley Bank Enters Agreement To Buy OVB Mt. Sterling And New Holland Branches – PRNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Miller Named 11th President of Ohio Valley Bank – PRNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retirement Strategy: When To Buy, When To Sell, My Way – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2017.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 603 shares traded. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) has declined 26.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OVBC News: 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulations; Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Special Local Regulations Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ohio Valley Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVBC); 04/05/2018 – Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Valley Banc 1Q EPS 71c; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zones; Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Safety Zones Update; 18/04/2018 – OVBC Announces Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Ohio Valley Elec. Rtgs Unafctd By FES Filing

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products. The company has market cap of $150.38 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2,985 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. for 31,350 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 100,763 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 23,900 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,618 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 2,315 shares. 13,049 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 49,923 shares in its portfolio. Fmr stated it has 2,075 shares. State Street reported 545,878 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 158,895 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2.04 million shares. Advisory Services Ltd Com owns 593 shares. Perritt Capital Management owns 204,800 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.5% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 4.12 million shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 1.33 million shares.