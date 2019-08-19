American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) EPS Estimated At $0.05; Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. AMSWA’s profit would be $1.57 million giving it 69.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, American Software, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 49,967 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 191 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 157 decreased and sold their stakes in Campbell Soup Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 154.36 million shares, up from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Campbell Soup Co in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 113 Increased: 133 New Position: 58.

Brandywine Managers Llc holds 85.71% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company for 5.61 million shares. Third Point Llc owns 21.00 million shares or 8.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Trust Co has 6.33% invested in the company for 188,723 shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has invested 6.01% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 1.28 million shares.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Campbell and KKR confirm asset deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 41.16 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 26.00 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 935,801 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES LUCA MIGNINI COO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison announces her retirement abruptly; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $438.36 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 63.55 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.