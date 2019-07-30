American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) EPS Estimated At $0.05; 1 Analysts Bullish Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. AMSWA’s profit would be $1.57 million giving it 67.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, American Software, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 19,943 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year

Among 2 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Stephens. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. See Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co.

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co.

19/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity. Shares for $75,000 were bought by BOSWORTH ROBERT E.

The stock increased 2.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 111,679 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 43.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 13/03/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Announces February 2018 Apartment Property Sales; 02/04/2018 – ldentillect’s Delivery Trust® Selected by Covenant Administrators, Inc. for Secure Email Communications; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING OBTAINS EXTENSION OF COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS; 08/03/2018 – SoftBank Bond Covenant Change Plan May Be Step to Ensure IPO; 03/04/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Announces March 2018 Apartment Property Sales; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s: Cairn Clo Iv B.V. Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 09/03/2018 – TISI CREDIT AMENDMENT ELIMINATES TOTAL LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT; 02/04/2018 – Identillect’s Delivery Trust® Selected by Covenant Administrators, Inc. for Secure Email Communications; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Reflects Likelihood We Will Lower Rating in the Next Mo if Moby Doesn’t Reach Agreement With Lenders to Expand Covenant Headroom; 23/04/2018 – In Recognition of Earth Day, Covenant Capital Group Announces New Water Consumption Savings

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $307.03 million. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited stated it has 57,350 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 643,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 164 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 19,700 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 15,664 shares. Wedge Mngmt L L P Nc invested 0.01% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Amer Century Companies invested in 70,518 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 37,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 123,860 were accumulated by Penn Mngmt. Fund Management Sa holds 17,300 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 2,434 shares in its portfolio. Grp Incorporated accumulated 7,867 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 156,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $425.50 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 61.68 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.