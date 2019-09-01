American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Contrasting side by side

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.15 N/A 0.22 61.38 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.45 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

American Software Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zendesk Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Software Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

American Software Inc.’s average target price is $15, while its potential downside is -4.82%. Zendesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92 average target price and a 14.71% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Zendesk Inc. appears more favorable than American Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. About 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.