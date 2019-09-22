American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.35 N/A 0.22 61.38 Workiva Inc. 53 7.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Software Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk and Volatility

American Software Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. American Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given American Software Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc. has a -0.53% downside potential and an average target price of $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Workiva Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year American Software Inc. has weaker performance than Workiva Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.