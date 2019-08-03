American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Contrasting side by side

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.93 N/A 0.22 61.38 Workday Inc. 198 14.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

American Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Workday Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for American Software Inc. and Workday Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a -4.48% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year American Software Inc. was more bullish than Workday Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.