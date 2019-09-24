American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.45 N/A 0.22 61.38 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.44 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that American Software Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, the Rubicon Project Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is American Software Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.72%. Competitively the average target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential -2.07% downside. Based on the results given earlier, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.