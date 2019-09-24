American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Software Inc.
|13
|4.45
|N/A
|0.22
|61.38
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.44
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Software Inc.
|0.00%
|5.9%
|4.3%
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.6 shows that American Software Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 1.72 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, the Rubicon Project Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Software Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$15 is American Software Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.72%. Competitively the average target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, which is potential -2.07% downside. Based on the results given earlier, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Software Inc.
|-0.45%
|-0.3%
|2.07%
|19.57%
|-9.2%
|27.46%
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than the Rubicon Project Inc.
Summary
American Software Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
