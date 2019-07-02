American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Comparison side by side

Since American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.89 N/A 0.19 66.79 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.41 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates American Software Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that American Software Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -2.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while Sphere 3D Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.