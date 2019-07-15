American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparison side by side

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.82 N/A 0.19 66.79 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.44 N/A 0.43 11.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Software Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Software Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. American Software Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Software Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is American Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of American Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.