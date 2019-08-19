American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.03 N/A 0.22 61.38 MINDBODY Inc. 30,475 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Software Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for American Software Inc. and MINDBODY Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc. has a -7.01% downside potential and an average price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of MINDBODY Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MINDBODY Inc.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.