American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Software Inc.
|12
|3.87
|N/A
|0.19
|66.79
|Lyft Inc.
|60
|7.36
|N/A
|-6.35
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Software Inc.
|0.00%
|5.4%
|3.9%
|Lyft Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Software Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Lyft Inc.
|0
|3
|8
|2.73
$13 is American Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.62%. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.5, while its potential upside is 15.95%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Lyft Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Software Inc.
|-4.16%
|0.86%
|14.68%
|7.69%
|-1.75%
|23.35%
|Lyft Inc.
|2.14%
|-3.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.97%
For the past year American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -30.97% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors American Software Inc. beats Lyft Inc.
