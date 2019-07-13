American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.87 N/A 0.19 66.79 Lyft Inc. 60 7.36 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

$13 is American Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -2.62%. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.5, while its potential upside is 15.95%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than American Software Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Lyft Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97%

For the past year American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -30.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors American Software Inc. beats Lyft Inc.