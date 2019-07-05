American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of American Software Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand American Software Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Software Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.40% 3.90% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing American Software Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. N/A 12 66.79 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

American Software Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for American Software Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$13 is the consensus price target of American Software Inc., with a potential downside of -2.84%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. Given American Software Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Software Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Software Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year American Software Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s peers have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Software Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Software Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

American Software Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s peers are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

American Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Software Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.