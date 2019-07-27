American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Comparing side by side

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.90 N/A 0.19 66.79 ePlus inc. 82 0.75 N/A 4.32 20.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Software Inc. and ePlus inc. ePlus inc. has higher revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. American Software Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ePlus inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that American Software Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ePlus inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. American Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ePlus inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Software Inc. and ePlus inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential downside is -3.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Software Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 92.4%. 0.7% are American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ePlus inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year American Software Inc. has weaker performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ePlus inc. beats American Software Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.