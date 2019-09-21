American Software Inc. (AMSWA) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Contrasting side by side

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.35 N/A 0.22 61.38 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 56 5.18 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than American Software Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. American Software Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Alarm.com Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.6 beta means American Software Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Software Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

American Software Inc.’s downside potential is -0.53% at a $15 consensus price target. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus price target and a 35.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than American Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.6% of American Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats American Software Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.