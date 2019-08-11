American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased By $5.11 Million Its Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Estee Lauder Companies (EL) stake by 9.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,974 shares as Estee Lauder Companies (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 290,360 shares with $48.06 million value, down from 321,334 last quarter. Estee Lauder Companies now has $66.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. AMSWA’s profit would be $1.57 million giving it 67.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, American Software, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 41,769 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $423.00 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 61.32 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 89,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.5% or 4.12M shares. Menta Cap Lc accumulated 12,328 shares or 0.06% of the stock. North Star Mngmt Corporation owns 273,213 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 65,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 512,046 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Amer owns 18,232 shares. John G Ullman & Associate Incorporated reported 794,051 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 175,415 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Ashford Management Inc holds 0.11% or 64,600 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Software: Don’t Get Fooled Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Webcast: Tillamook Turns to Strategic Supply Chain Planning to Support Portfolio Growth and Expanding Customer Base – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Software +1% on mixed Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Software (AMSWA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 19, 2019 : ORCL, SCS, AOBC, AMSWA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million. Shares for $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) stake by 13,972 shares to 22,869 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avery Dennison Corp Com (NYSE:AVY) stake by 5,436 shares and now owns 422,098 shares. Bgc Partners Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:BGCP) was raised too.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp reported 82,854 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 17,345 shares. Vision Mgmt Inc owns 37,744 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 1,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd holds 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 84,662 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,298 shares. 260,299 were accumulated by Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Co. Citadel Ltd owns 64,557 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 625 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 7,512 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,369 shares. Westpac invested in 0% or 15,584 shares. Hills State Bank reported 7,370 shares stake. Barr E S Com stated it has 2.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, April 8. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”.