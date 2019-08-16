American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Portolan Capital Management Boosted Voya Financial (VOYA) Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) stake by 37.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 28,674 shares as Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 105,629 shares with $5.28M value, up from 76,955 last quarter. Voya Financial Inc. now has $6.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 1.87 million shares traded or 43.32% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. AMSWA’s profit would be $1.57M giving it 68.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, American Software, Inc.’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 34,793 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) stake by 223,448 shares to 438,167 valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Deck Capital Inc. stake by 949,482 shares and now owns 2.93 million shares. Match Group Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $427.07 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 61.91 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

