American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; Paccar (PCAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $0.05 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter's $0.06 EPS. AMSWA's profit would be $1.57 million giving it 72.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, American Software, Inc.'s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 28,469 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why PACCAR is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (PCAR) – Nasdaq" on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Like PACCAR Inc's (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 964,249 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.52 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 9.58 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "American Software (AMSWA) Reports Next Week: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "American Software +1% on mixed Q4 results – Seeking Alpha" published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "American Software (AMSWA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq" on June 19, 2019.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $456.23 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 66.14 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

