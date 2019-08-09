American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) Market Value Rose While North Star Investment Management Cut Its Holding; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Price Rose, American Research & Management Has Raised by $321,360 Its Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 258,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 273,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 531,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Software Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.47M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 30,830 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018

American Research & Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 273.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5,487 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 6.20 million shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Software: A Secular SaaS Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rip Curl Selects NGC Andromeda Platform for Global Collaboration – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tillamook County Creamery Association Receives Prestigious 2019 Velocity Award – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of AMSWA earnings conference call or presentation 19-Jun-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “American Software Stock: Cloud Player Showing Breakouts with More to Come – Profit Confidential” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 36,595 shares to 257,243 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 9,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.55M for 67.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp accumulated 1,910 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc stated it has 73,357 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 1.33M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 116,693 shares. Advisory Svcs Network reported 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). 76,103 are held by Victory Cap Management. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Southeast Asset reported 0.16% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 18,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.