American Software (AMSWA) to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosted Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 9,071 shares as Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)’s stock declined 17.11%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 171,591 shares with $8.83M value, up from 162,520 last quarter. Tripadvisor Inc now has $6.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.58M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 09/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Books Promising Earnings, but Can It Last? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion

American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. American Software Inc’s current price of $13.36 translates into 0.82% yield. American Software Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. May 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.36. About 60,859 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 249,500 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0.23% stake. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 312 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 79,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 70,161 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 31,614 shares. Element Management Lc owns 33,747 shares. Yhb Advsr reported 24,660 shares stake. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Putnam Invests Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 232,514 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 91,700 shares to 5,800 valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) stake by 96,783 shares and now owns 100,911 shares. Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) was reduced too.

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $418.92 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 60.73 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold American Software, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 38,813 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 24,501 shares. 95,558 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 253,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 6,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Voya Invest has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon accumulated 468,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 76,103 shares stake. Crawford Counsel holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 408,346 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.33% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

