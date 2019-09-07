American Software (AMSWA) Stock Price Rose While Ashford Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.11 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Holding by $715,803

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 99,605 shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 15/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Named to the 2018 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.02 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc stated it has 49,950 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Condor Cap Management has 0.62% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Natl Insur Com Tx stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 39,981 are held by Compton Mngmt Ri. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 3,483 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt accumulated 860 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hilltop Hldg stated it has 3,178 shares. Schmidt P J Mgmt owns 2,225 shares. Cetera Llc reported 16,658 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 31,747 shares. State Street has invested 0.3% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,449 shares stake. Burke And Herbert Bank And invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 250,173 shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $282.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 414,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88M for 62.00 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares to 143,928 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) by 135,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 19, 2019 : ORCL, SCS, AOBC, AMSWA – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Comparison: Kinaxis Or American Software, If You Like The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citizen Watch America and Haggar Clothing, Inc. Highlight Supply Chain Transformation at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Software: Don’t Get Fooled Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc owns 116,693 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.33% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 158,895 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 11,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Advisory Networks Lc stated it has 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.99 million shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 73,357 shares. Pnc Service Gp owns 1,095 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 253,257 shares. owns 18,232 shares. 545,878 were reported by State Street Corp. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 76,103 shares in its portfolio.