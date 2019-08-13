American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) and IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Shared Hospital Services
|3
|0.85
|N/A
|0.16
|18.53
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|4
|4.40
|N/A
|-0.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Shared Hospital Services and IMAC Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Shared Hospital Services
|0.00%
|3.6%
|1.6%
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Shared Hospital Services. Its rival IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. American Shared Hospital Services has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IMAC Holdings Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both American Shared Hospital Services and IMAC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 0.1% respectively. 2.8% are American Shared Hospital Services’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.5% of IMAC Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Shared Hospital Services
|0%
|1%
|7.44%
|15.27%
|2.41%
|26.89%
|IMAC Holdings Inc.
|15.84%
|0.21%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|8.65%
For the past year American Shared Hospital Services’s stock price has bigger growth than IMAC Holdings Inc.
Summary
American Shared Hospital Services beats on 6 of the 8 factors IMAC Holdings Inc.
