American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) and IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services 3 0.85 N/A 0.16 18.53 IMAC Holdings Inc. 4 4.40 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Shared Hospital Services and IMAC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 0.00% 3.6% 1.6% IMAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Shared Hospital Services. Its rival IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. American Shared Hospital Services has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than IMAC Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Shared Hospital Services and IMAC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 0.1% respectively. 2.8% are American Shared Hospital Services’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.5% of IMAC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Shared Hospital Services 0% 1% 7.44% 15.27% 2.41% 26.89% IMAC Holdings Inc. 15.84% 0.21% -0.54% 0% 0% 8.65%

For the past year American Shared Hospital Services’s stock price has bigger growth than IMAC Holdings Inc.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats on 6 of the 8 factors IMAC Holdings Inc.