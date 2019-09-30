American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services 3 0.00 3.74M 0.16 18.53 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 34 2.69 417.77M 3.58 9.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Shared Hospital Services and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Shared Hospital Services. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Shared Hospital Services has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 145,011,825.83% 3.6% 1.6% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1,231,996,461.22% 17.2% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta indicates that American Shared Hospital Services is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Shared Hospital Services has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. American Shared Hospital Services’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Shared Hospital Services and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of American Shared Hospital Services’s shares. Competitively, 35.7% are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Shared Hospital Services 0% 1% 7.44% 15.27% 2.41% 26.89% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA -9.62% -12.59% -16.58% -4.74% -30.25% 7.35%

For the past year American Shared Hospital Services’s stock price has bigger growth than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats on 10 of the 13 factors American Shared Hospital Services.