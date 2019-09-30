American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been rivals in the Specialized Health Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Shared Hospital Services
|3
|0.00
|3.74M
|0.16
|18.53
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|34
|2.69
|417.77M
|3.58
|9.71
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Shared Hospital Services and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Shared Hospital Services. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. American Shared Hospital Services has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Shared Hospital Services
|145,011,825.83%
|3.6%
|1.6%
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|1,231,996,461.22%
|17.2%
|7.2%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.77 beta indicates that American Shared Hospital Services is 23.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
American Shared Hospital Services has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. American Shared Hospital Services’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both American Shared Hospital Services and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are owned by institutional investors at 8.9% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of American Shared Hospital Services’s shares. Competitively, 35.7% are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Shared Hospital Services
|0%
|1%
|7.44%
|15.27%
|2.41%
|26.89%
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|-9.62%
|-12.59%
|-16.58%
|-4.74%
|-30.25%
|7.35%
For the past year American Shared Hospital Services’s stock price has bigger growth than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
Summary
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats on 10 of the 13 factors American Shared Hospital Services.
