American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.38 N/A 0.80 16.44 Chemung Financial Corporation 47 2.56 N/A 4.47 9.77

Table 1 demonstrates American River Bankshares and Chemung Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Chemung Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American River Bankshares. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. American River Bankshares’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Chemung Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American River Bankshares and Chemung Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7% Chemung Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

American River Bankshares is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Chemung Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American River Bankshares and Chemung Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders held 10.8% of American River Bankshares shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Chemung Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73% Chemung Financial Corporation -7.56% -10.3% -8.74% 4.58% -1.56% 5.64%

For the past year American River Bankshares had bearish trend while Chemung Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Chemung Financial Corporation beats American River Bankshares.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. The company also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising services as executor and trustee under wills and agreements; and guardian, custodian, trustee, and agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts, as well as various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, the company offers mutual funds, securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, interest rate swaps, and other services. It operates through 33 branch offices located in 11 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.