American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American River Bankshares
|13
|3.20
|N/A
|0.80
|16.27
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|20
|3.94
|N/A
|1.54
|13.02
Demonstrates American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Central Valley Community Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. American River Bankshares’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Central Valley Community Bancorp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American River Bankshares
|0.00%
|4.7%
|0.5%
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|9.7%
|1.4%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.2 beta means American River Bankshares’s volatility is 80.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American River Bankshares
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s potential upside is 4.27% and its average target price is $22.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 47.9% respectively. Insiders owned 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American River Bankshares
|1.33%
|1.56%
|-6.36%
|-15.42%
|-17.2%
|-6.81%
|Central Valley Community Bancorp
|-0.65%
|0%
|0.45%
|0%
|-3.34%
|5.94%
For the past year American River Bankshares had bearish trend while Central Valley Community Bancorp had bullish trend.
Summary
Central Valley Community Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors American River Bankshares.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.