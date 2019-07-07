American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.20 N/A 0.80 16.27 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.94 N/A 1.54 13.02

Demonstrates American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Central Valley Community Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. American River Bankshares’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5% Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.2 beta means American River Bankshares’s volatility is 80.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s potential upside is 4.27% and its average target price is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American River Bankshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 47.9% respectively. Insiders owned 10.1% of American River Bankshares shares. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81% Central Valley Community Bancorp -0.65% 0% 0.45% 0% -3.34% 5.94%

For the past year American River Bankshares had bearish trend while Central Valley Community Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors American River Bankshares.