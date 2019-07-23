American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.41 N/A 0.80 16.27 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.59 N/A 3.38 10.60

Table 1 demonstrates American River Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cathay General Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American River Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

American River Bankshares is 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.2. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered American River Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cathay General Bancorp’s consensus target price is $49, while its potential upside is 36.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.9% of American River Bankshares shares and 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares. 10.1% are American River Bankshares’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81% Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74%

For the past year American River Bankshares had bearish trend while Cathay General Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors American River Bankshares.