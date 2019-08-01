American River Bankshares (AMRB) Is At $13.15 Formed Wedge; Lgl Group (the (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) SI Decreased By 68.24%

American River Bankshares (AMRB) formed wedge down with $12.10 target or 8.00% below today’s $13.15 share price. American River Bankshares (AMRB) has $77.42M valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 5,229 shares traded. American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) has declined 15.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Lgl Group Inc (the (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) had a decrease of 68.24% in short interest. LGL’s SI was 2,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 68.24% from 8,500 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Lgl Group Inc (the (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s short sellers to cover LGL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 10,267 shares traded. The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) has risen 55.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LGL News: 21/03/2018 LGL GROUP INC – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 11.4% TO $11.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $10.5 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 10/05/2018 – LGL Group 1Q EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 22.2% TO $13.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $10.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – LGL Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LGL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGL); 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.04 PER SHARE

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.15 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

More notable recent The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The LGL Group, Inc. Announces Date for its 2019 Q2 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “LGL Group Inc. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The LGL Group, Inc. Announces Terms for Rights Offering to Stockholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 16, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold The LGL Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.04 million shares or 4.56% more from 998,045 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 0.02% invested in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) for 477,437 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Company holds 45,674 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company reported 200,364 shares. Blackrock has 449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 103,695 shares. Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL). Bancorp Of America De reported 2,295 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL). Morgan Stanley invested in 480 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,229 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,170 shares.

Since April 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $157,570 activity. GABELLI MARIO J bought 2,666 shares worth $18,100.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $46,968 activity. On Monday, April 29 the insider McGregor Dan C. bought $14,245. Shares for $4,804 were bought by Anderson Nicolas C. ROBOTHAM WILLIAM A bought 783 shares worth $10,151.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.47 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold American River Bankshares shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 0.45% more from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 16,747 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 98,044 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 14,300 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,830 shares. Price Michael F reported 0.02% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Pacific Ridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 320,222 shares. Firefly Value Prtnrs L P stated it has 313,203 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 26,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 225,423 shares. Basswood Mngmt Limited Liability reported 687,702 shares. Maltese Cap Limited Company invested in 503,786 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Company reported 11,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 4,698 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB).