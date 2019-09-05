American River Bankshares (AMRB) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position by $607,022; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increased Its At&T (T) Holding by $724,656; Share Value Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American River Bankshares (AMRB) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 46,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 320,222 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 273,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American River Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.10 million market cap company. It closed at $13.4 lastly. It is down 15.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 23,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 375,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 351,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 16.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s A Reason To Own Microsoftâ€™s Stock: Its Red-Hot Cloud Computing Business – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.18% or 5.45M shares. Mediatel Prtnrs holds 935,304 shares or 11.19% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited accumulated 192,457 shares. 96,188 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Liability Corp. 2,371 were accumulated by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Lc. Westend Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Germain D J Inc has 100,616 shares. Orca Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 14,343 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 62,000 shares. 85,769 are held by Hallmark Capital Management. Boston Research And Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 33,502 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 29,925 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Advisory Ser owns 34,564 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 610,358 shares to 592,915 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEV) by 91,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,841 shares, and cut its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold AMRB shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 0.45% more from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.5% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Firefly Value Ptnrs Lp reported 313,203 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1,757 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). White Pine Capital Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 14,300 shares. Blair William Il invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 368,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 17,149 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 225,423 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Intersect Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 3,830 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $29,200 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Anderson Nicolas C bought $4,804. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $14,245 was made by McGregor Dan C. on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American River Bank Announces Departure of Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American River Bankshares Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American River Bankshares Increases Its Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks From Winning & Losing Sectors Post Fed Meet – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American River Bankshares (AMRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.