American River Bankshares (AMRB) EPS Estimated At $0.23; Diversified Trust Co Has Increased By $707,854 Its Citigroup (C) Position

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. AMRB’s profit would be $1.35 million giving it 13.45 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, American River Bankshares’s analysts see 15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 20,319 shares traded or 167.25% up from the average. American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) has declined 17.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Diversified Trust Co increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 11,417 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 56,511 shares with $3.52 million value, up from 45,094 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 7 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 20/03/2018 – PETRA DIAMONDS LTD PDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private; 18/05/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. – Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $72.83 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 15.37 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

More notable recent American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American River (AMRB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks From Winning & Losing Sectors Post Fed Meet – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AngloGold Ashanti, SPDR Gold Shares, Black Hills, NexPoint Residential Trust and American River Bankshares – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American River Bankshares Announces its 2019 Annual Meeting Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold American River Bankshares shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 0.45% more from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap reported 98,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 4,698 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 368,710 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Company has 0.58% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 687,702 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Liability has invested 1.12% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). National Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Blair William And Il has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 14,776 shares. 313,203 are owned by Firefly Value Partners Lp. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 1,757 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability accumulated 14,300 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). 26,705 are held by Blackrock Inc. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,968 activity. The insider Anderson Nicolas C bought 325 shares worth $4,706. ROBOTHAM WILLIAM A bought 933 shares worth $13,062. On Monday, April 29 the insider McGregor Dan C. bought $14,245.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citigroup Earnings: C Reports Solid Q2 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Strong Yield Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland stated it has 179,895 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Exchange Cap reported 12,490 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Llc owns 23,600 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 261,363 shares. Horan Capital Management accumulated 246,074 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 97,872 shares. Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 73,068 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has 0.92% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 125,944 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 1,770 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company holds 11,400 shares. Moreover, Architects Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acr Alpine Capital Research Lc reported 2.58% stake.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 16,852 shares to 15,395 valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 12,519 shares and now owns 39,053 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael. Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $84’s average target is 17.78% above currents $71.32 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating.