American River Bankshares (AMRB) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Comparing side by side

Both American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.37 N/A 0.80 16.44 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 2.95 N/A 1.43 12.18

Table 1 highlights American River Bankshares and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American River Bankshares is currently more expensive than Umpqua Holdings Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American River Bankshares and Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

American River Bankshares has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 1.07 beta and it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.5% of American River Bankshares shares and 90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.8% of American River Bankshares’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year American River Bankshares has -5.73% weaker performance while Umpqua Holdings Corporation has 9.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Umpqua Holdings Corporation beats American River Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.