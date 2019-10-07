American River Bankshares (AMRB) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Comparing side by side

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 1.00 3.72M 0.80 16.44 Hanmi Financial Corporation 18 1.42 30.19M 1.81 11.88

In table 1 we can see American River Bankshares and Hanmi Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hanmi Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American River Bankshares. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American River Bankshares’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Hanmi Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 27,596,439.17% 6.6% 0.7% Hanmi Financial Corporation 164,702,673.21% 10.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that American River Bankshares is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American River Bankshares and Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Hanmi Financial Corporation has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 18.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American River Bankshares and Hanmi Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.5% and 92% respectively. Insiders held roughly 10.8% of American River Bankshares’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73% Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09%

For the past year American River Bankshares had bearish trend while Hanmi Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation beats on 12 of the 13 factors American River Bankshares.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.