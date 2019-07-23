American River Bankshares (AMRB) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Comparison side by side

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) compete with each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.41 N/A 0.80 16.27 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.75 N/A 1.96 13.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American River Bankshares and First Hawaiian Inc. First Hawaiian Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. American River Bankshares is presently more expensive than First Hawaiian Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American River Bankshares and First Hawaiian Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of First Hawaiian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American River Bankshares’s share owned by insiders are 10.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are First Hawaiian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81% First Hawaiian Inc. -2.98% 0.79% -1.77% 4.75% -5.15% 18.66%

For the past year American River Bankshares had bearish trend while First Hawaiian Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

First Hawaiian Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors American River Bankshares.