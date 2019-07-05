American River Bankshares (AMRB) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Wexford Capital LP Cut By $21.53 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report $0.23 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. AMRB’s profit would be $1.35 million giving it 13.35 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, American River Bankshares’s analysts see 15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 625 shares traded. American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) has declined 17.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

Wexford Capital Lp decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wexford Capital Lp sold 364,988 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Wexford Capital Lp holds 2.60 million shares with $155.39M value, down from 2.96 million last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold American River Bankshares shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 0.45% more from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd invested 0.07% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). California Public Employees Retirement System has 16,747 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 17,149 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 368,710 shares. Firefly Value Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 313,203 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 26,705 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Price Michael F accumulated 0.02% or 10,602 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 98,044 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 225,423 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Com Il has 0% invested in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 11,670 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) for 4,698 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $46,968 activity. On Monday, April 29 McGregor Dan C. bought $14,245 worth of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) or 1,100 shares. 375 shares valued at $4,804 were bought by Anderson Nicolas C on Wednesday, May 8. ROBOTHAM WILLIAM A bought 933 shares worth $13,062.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $72.30 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

More notable recent American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks From Winning & Losing Sectors Post Fed Meet – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AngloGold Ashanti, SPDR Gold Shares, Black Hills, NexPoint Residential Trust and American River Bankshares – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American River Bankshares Announces its 2019 Annual Meeting Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American River Bankshares Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Refining Stocks Got Pummeled in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. Shares for $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.