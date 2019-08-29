American Resources (AREC) Reaches $0.73 Yearly Low; Castleark Management Has Boosted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding By $499,660

The stock of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.66 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.73 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $17.06 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $0.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.54 million less. The stock increased 8.15% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.73. About 52,236 shares traded. American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Castleark Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 23.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Castleark Management Llc acquired 5,810 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Castleark Management Llc holds 30,750 shares with $2.66M value, up from 24,940 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $122.48. About 335,352 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 1.51% above currents $122.48 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Llc invested in 1.84M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 190,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.09% or 31,250 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Intll Invsts has invested 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Granahan Invest Ma owns 273,944 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,131 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. 6,396 are held by Pier Cap Ltd Llc. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Axiom International Invsts Ltd Liability Co De has 0.38% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 39,035 shares.

Castleark Management Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 61,499 shares to 143,686 valued at $23.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 49,100 shares and now owns 11,900 shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.