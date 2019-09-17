American Research & Management Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; West Essex Bancorp Has 4.5 Sentiment

West Essex Bancorp Inc (WEBK) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.50, from 3 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 9 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 2 cut down and sold positions in West Essex Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 299,644 shares, up from 126,436 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding West Essex Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

American Research & Management increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Research & Management acquired 4,699 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The American Research & Management holds 15,864 shares with $2.61M value, up from 11,165 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $45.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.57. About 1.43 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. for 35,894 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 6,531 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 44,740 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.04% in the stock. Howland Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 722 shares traded. Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (WEBK) has declined 0.79% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WEBK News: 24/05/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Wellesley Coll, MA’s Series L Bnds ‘AA+’; 13/03/2018 – Wellesley Turns to Munis to Boost All-Women Science (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Forbes Ranks Darlene Murphy of Wellesley Asset Management One of the Top 50 Women Wealth Advisors in America; 03/05/2018 – Oneinforty Hosts Symposium About High Risk of Hereditary Cancer Among Jews On Wednesday, May 23 at Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley; 26/04/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp Total Assets $821.9 Million at March 31; 08/03/2018 – Municipal Market: Wellesley Taps Market for STEM; 26/04/2018 – Wellesley Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $78.80 million. The Company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. It has a 13.12 P/E ratio. The firm also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 14.65% above currents $173.57 stock price. FedEx had 34 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Loop Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. Bernstein maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.